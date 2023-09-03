LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajun revenge tour is off to a hot start.

The Louisiana offense was firing on all cylinders against Northwestern State in their 2023 home opener. Ben Wooldrige was stellar in his return from a 2022 season-ending ACL tear.

Ben 10 would throw for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns as well as adding another touchdown on the ground.

“You know I told him after the game. I said if you thought you were going to come back and not have any rust… you’re kidding yourself. I’m proud of Ben, he goes out there and stands in there. We did not protect very well tonight. That was disappointing, to say the least. I think their defense did a good job… I think they had a good scheme up front. They ran a bunch of games…their d-lineman did a good job executing them. That doesn’t matter…we knew what we were going to get, we’ve got to clean that up,” says Cajun head coach Michael Desormeaux.

The Demon’s defense did a good job on Saturday…but not nearly as well as the Cajun’s unit.

The Louisiana defense stayed relentless throughout the night causing 3 turnovers and not allowing a Northwestern State touchdown until the final 2 minutes of the 4th quarter.

“We talked about it before the game. We said we just got to play team football…give the offense a chance. We practice those situations all the time…sudden change. Being able to come out on top and help the offense…bring them life and keep the momentum on our side was great, explains Louisiana linebacker K.C. Ossai.

Desormeaux adds: “Our pass defense was really good. I mean we gave up 110 yards on 28 attempts…probably 40 of them came on the last drive there. I think it’s really big for us.”

Louisiana will take the Cajun revenge tour on the road next week for their first conference matchup against Old Dominion.