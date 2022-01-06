Louisiana Football Adds Matt Bergeron as Running Backs Coach

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana Football has named Matt Bergeron as its next running backs coach, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Thursday afternoon. Bergeron has been a mainstay on the Louisiana staff, serving in a variety of different roles on the offensive side of the ball since the start of the 2018 season.

Bergeron worked as the interim running backs coach for Louisiana during the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, a game where the team rushed for 220 yards and produced three rushing touchdowns.

“Matt Bergeron is a young up-and-comer in this profession,” Desormeaux said. “He has been an integral part of our success at Louisiana over the last four years. Matt has worked behind the scenes for us and done a tremendous job. I am so excited to have Matt leading a very talented running back room. Under his leadership and guidance, that group will only continue to excel.”

Bergeron has had a variety of roles for Louisiana’s offense during his time in Lafayette, formulating games plans for assigned areas, assisting in script writing for practice, creating play call sheets and helping breakdown film.

Over the last two seasons, he worked as an analyst with the tight ends, playing a key role in the continued development of Neal Johnson and Johnny Lumpkin. Johnson finished the year as the unit’s leader in receptions (21) and yards (262), while Lumpkin hauled in eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Johnson also had a monster year in 2020, leading the tight ends with 13 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

In his first two seasons as a Ragin’ Cajun, Bergeron served as a graduate assistant working with the team’s wide receivers. He played a key role in the development of current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, who caught 10 touchdown passes in both 2018 and 2019 and combined for 100 catches and 1,514 yards during those two seasons.

Bradley finished his Louisiana career with 23 touchdowns, the second most in program history, and 2,359 receiving yards, the fourth most in program history.

“I am so grateful to be a Ragin’ Cajun again,” Bergeron said. “After spending the last four seasons here at Louisiana, Lafayette has become my home. The #cULture is in fact real. There is no place like Lafayette, La., and I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and get back to work. The best is yet to come.”

Prior to arriving in Lafayette, he spent two seasons on staff at Arizona State as a graduate assistant (2016) and quality control (2017) working with the wide receivers under Jeff Norvell and Billy Napier. During his time with the Sun Devils, Bergeron coached N’Keal Harry, who in that stretch caught 140 passes for 1,801 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Harry, who earned Freshman All-America honors in 2016 and was named a First Team All-Pac-12 in 2017, was drafted in the First Round (32nd overall) by the New England Patriots in 2019.

Bergeron’s coaching career began at Southern Miss, where he served as a student assistant with the quarterbacks from 2015-16. His experience with the Golden Eagles came after he played quarterback for USM from 2013-14. He began his playing career at Lamar in 2012, where he was also a quarterback.