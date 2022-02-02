LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Nationally-ranked Louisiana Football has continued to excel on the recruiting front with the addition of five signees to the 2022 signing class, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Wednesday.

The 2022 class is now made up of 13 total players, with nine offensive players and four defensive players.

Below is a breakdown of the exciting signing class, with members from the early signing period (*) and the February 2 signing day (**):

Terrance Carter *

TE | 6’1.75 | 249 | Harker Heights HS | Killeen, Texas

Recruited by Louisiana as a tight end…A three-star recruit from 247Sports.com, Carter is listed as the No. 83 tight end in Texas and the 183rd best overall prospect from Texas…Caught 23 passes for 330 yards and recorded six touchdowns in 11 games played during his senior season…Put together a strong junior campaign in 2020, catching 34 passes for 555 yards and six touchdowns…A quarterback turned wide receiver, Carter also completed 21 of 36 passes for 246 yards and two passing touchdowns in 2020…Chose the Ragin’ Cajuns over Arkansas State.

Zeon Chriss *

QB | 6’1.25 | 198 | Madison Prep Academy | Baton Rouge, La.

Ranked as a three-star quarterback and the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.com…As a junior, Chriss threw for 2,005 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading Madison Prep to the Class 3A state crown…He also added 897 yards and 16 scores on the ground as a junior…He finished his junior campaign by earning District 7-3A Offensive MVP, Advocate All-Metro Offensive MVP and First Team All-State honors…Chose Louisiana over offers from Memphis, San Diego State, App State, South Alabama, Army, Air Force and Miami (Ohio), among others.

Lorenzell Dubose *

CB | 5’11.5 | 178 | Neville HS | Monroe, La.

A top target in the state, Dubose is listed as the No. 18 overall prospect in Louisiana and is rated as a three-star by 247Sports.com…A two-year starter, he had a strong senior campaign at Neville with 20 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups…Helped his team to the semifinals of the 4A Louisiana playoffs…Also held offers from Arkansas, Oregon State, Purdue, Houston and Louisiana Tech before picking Louisiana.



Kailep Edwards *

LB | 6’0 | 223 | West St. John HS | Wallace, La.

One of the top prospects in the state, Edwards is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 26 prospect in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports.com…As a junior, he produced 45 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles…Earned District Defensive MVP honors following his dominant 2020 campaign…Had a strong sophomore campaign as well with 79 tackles, 11.0 tackles-for-loss and 6.0 sacks…Earned LSWA Honorable Mention All-State honors as a freshman…Picked Louisiana over offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Purdue, Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Houston, Colorado and others.

Jaydon Johnson *

WR | 6’1 | 213 | Fort Bend Marshall HS | Missouri City, Texas

Listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 244 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports.com…Made six appearances during his senior season, catching six passes for 140 yards and one touchdown…As a junior, Johnson hauled in 25 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns…Chose Louisiana over Kansas, Colorado, Houston and Marshall.

Kaden Moreau **

OL | 6’3.5 | 285 | Pineville HS | Pineville, La.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com…Played tackle at Pineville High, but has experience at the center position…Also held offers from Tulsa, Illinois State, Kent State, McNeese, Nicholls and Northwestern State before choosing to play for Louisiana.

Trent Murphy **

OL | 6’2.5 | 271 | Opelousas HS | Opelousas, La.

Took the majority of his reps in high school at left tackle, but has experience at guard and center…Earned First Team All-South Louisiana honors, while picking up First Team All-District and First Team All-Parish honors two times in his career…Helped his team to the second round of the 4A state playoffs during his senior season…Held offers from Louisiana Tech, Nicholls, McNeese and Southern before signing with Louisiana.

James Ohonba**

OL | 6’3.75 | 318 | Michigan State | Woodland HS | Stockbridge, Ga.

A transfer from Michigan State, Ohonba played in 20 games during his career with the Spartans…Also saw snaps on special teams…A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection…Was the No. 62 offensive line prospect in the nation out of high school according to 247Sports.com…Was also ranked one of the best players in Georgia by ESPN.com (No. 56) and 247Sports.com (No. 75).

Zylan Perry **

RB | 5’9.75 | 187 | Franklin HS | Franklin, La.

An all-around player out of Franklin, Perry earned First Team All-District and Honorable Mention 2A All-State honors as a senior…In his final season, he played quarterback and defensive back…On offense, he accounted for 2,200 passing yards and 22 passing scores, while rushing for 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns…Defensively, he recorded five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns…Also made his mark on special teams with three return scores…Chose Louisiana over Nicholls and McNeese.

Charles Robertson **

WR | 6’0 | 186 | Zachary HS | Zachary, La.

A three-star prospect and the No. 58 prospect in Louisiana according to 247Sports.com…Helped his team win the Class 5A state championship, the team’s third state championship in the last five years…As a senior, he caught 61 passes for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns…Held offers from Tulane, Louisiana Tech and South Alabama before choosing the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Bryant Williams *

OL | 6’7 | 323 | Grand Lake HS | Lake Charles, La.

Listed as a three-star and the No. 55 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports.com…Tabbed a First Team All-District performer and was nominated to participate in the I-10 Bowl following his senior season…Helped his team to a deep run in the 2021 state playoffs…Earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors as a junior at Grand Lake…Finished as a runner-up in the state title game…Also played defensive line and threw shot put in high school…Picked the Ragin’ Cajuns over Colorado and Tulane.

Marcus Wiser *

DL | 6’1 | 290 | Kilgore College | Calallen HS | Corpus Christi, Texas

Appeared in 10 games for Kilgore during the 2021 season, registering 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a blocked kick…As a senior in high school, he had 70 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks…Had offers from Old Dominion, UTEP, Nicholls and Northwestern State and others before choosing the Ragin’ Cajuns.