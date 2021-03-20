Louisiana falls to Colorado in opening round of WNIT, 68-45

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - In Game 2 of the Sun Belt Conference series with No. 15 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball, UT Arlington took its turn building an early lead and it resulted in an 8-3 win for the Mavericks that evened up the series.

UTA (4-16, 1-4 Sun Belt) strung together three consecutive run-scoring hits in the second inning that generated five runs, increasing its lead to 7-1 and forcing the Ragin' Cajuns (15-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) to play catch up.

Louisiana's offense was afforded time after Summer Ellyson re-entered the game, recorded the final out of the second inning and proceeded to retire nine of the next 10 Mavericks batters she faced.

The Ragin' Cajuns pressed UTA pitching in the fourth and fifth inning starting with doubles from Melissa Mayeux and Ciara Bryan that sparked a two-run rally in the fourth inning and trimmed the deficit to 7-3.

Louisiana had an opportunity for more runs in the fourth inning, loading the bases with two outs. UTA reliever Allie Gardiner induced a fly ball out for the first of two critical stands for the Mavericks.

The first two Ragin' Cajuns reached base in the fifth inning and were sacrificed into scoring position. Gardiner came through again for her team collecting two quick outs to turn Louisiana away, then the Mavs offense picked up an insurance run in the bottom half.

UP NEXTThe series winner will be decided on Sunday (March 21) when the Ragin' Cajuns and Mavericks meet once more at Allan Saxe Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. (CDT).

No. 15 Louisiana will attempt to secure its 57th consecutive Sun Belt Conference series victory, and extend a streak which dates back to March 2013.