Louisiana falls on the road at LSU, 62-57

(UL ATHLETICS) – Louisiana pulled within 61-57 with 1:34 to play following a made 3-pointer by junior Brandi Williams , but the team was unable to capitalize at the free throw line late in the game as it fell to Louisiana State, 62-57, on Monday evening.



Williams finished the contest with a season-high 16 points, leading three Ragin’ Cajuns in double figures ahead of 14 points from Ty’Reona Doucet and 12 points from Skyler Goodwin . The team has now had at least three players score in double figures in all three games this season.



Doucet also pulled down 10 of the team’s 36 rebounds to complete her second double-double of the season and the 17th of her career.



The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) were able to remain within striking distance throughout the night with another strong effort from the charity stripe, converting 18 of their 23 attempts from the line. Goodwin led the team by making all 10 of her free throw attempts, the first Ragin’ Cajun to go perfect from the free throw line with at least 10 attempts since Jaylyn Gordon went 11-for-11 against SEMO on Nov. 25, 2016.



Louisiana overcame a sluggish first-half shooting performance to finish the game 18-for-55 (32.7%) from the field, due in large part to a big second half in which the team shot at 48.1 percent (13-for-27) clip.



After a defensive battle saw the first quarter end with Louisiana State owning a 12-8 advantage, the Tigers seemed to take control of the game with a 7-0 run to begin the second frame to go ahead 19-8.



The home team eventually opened up a 26-14 lead with 3:01 to play in the second quarter, but a 12-for-12 performance from the free throw line in the opening half and a Doucet layup with 27 seconds on the clock cut the deficit to 28-22 at halftime.



Jomyra Mathis scored her only bucket of the game to open the third quarter, pulling the Cajuns within four points, but an 8-0 Louisiana State run over the next 1:47 put the Tigers back in front by double digits once again.



Trailing 47-39 to start the final period, two quick layups by Kimberly Burton , who added nine points and four rebounds, and Doucet helped the Ragin’ Cajuns creep within 49-43 at the final media timeout.



Louisiana got as close as 53-52 with less than five minutes to play and had chances down the stretch at the free throw line, but it was unable to convert as Louisiana State escaped with a 62-57 victory.