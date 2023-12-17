LAKE CHARLES, La. – Louisiana men’s basketball battled but ultimately fell to McNeese, 74-72, Sunday at The Legacy Center.



Kentrell Garnett led the way for Louisiana (6-5) as he scored 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting including four 3-pointers. Hosana Kitenge, who celebrated his birthday, scored a career-high 16 points and was perfect on all six of his attempts from the field.



Louisiana took a 33-28 lead into the locker room after trailing for most of the first half. The Ragin’ Cajuns took an eight-point lead after going on a 13-1 run sparked by Garnett, who scored eight of the team’s 13 points over the 4:04 run.



Coming out of the break, Louisiana withstood an 8-0 run by the Cowboys that saw McNeese take a 35-33 lead before Kitenge and Kobe Julien helped the Cajuns hold a 41-37 advantage at the first media timeout.



The Cajuns led 45-40 with 12:08 remaining before McNeese was called for three technical fouls and had three players ejected. Garnett converted on five of the six technical free throws and Blake Butler hit a step back jumper to give Louisiana a 12-point lead.



The Cowboys (10-2) rallied behind a 19-4 run that spanned over 4:18 to give them a 61-59 lead. With 3:54 remaining and the Cajuns trailing by four, Joe Charles buried back-to-back 3-pointers to put Louisiana ahead by two, 70-68.



Themus Fulks hit a pair of free throws with 1:22 left before DJ Richards hit a 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining. Louisiana had one final attempt as Charles attempted a 24-foot three as time expired.



The Ragin’ Cajuns return to action Dec. 22 as they head to Houston to take on Rice at 7 p.m.



Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app.



