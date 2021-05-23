Louisiana faces off with Texas State on Wednesday in SBC Tournament

Once UTA lost on Saturday, the Cajuns knew they just needed to beat Troy in game three to win the Sun Belt West title.

A 2-1 comeback victory on Senior Day clinched the top spot. It’s the third series win in a row and the first time the Ragin’ Cajuns have claimed the division title since 2018.

Their tournament play starts on Wednesday when they take on Texas State in Montgomery.

And the team says they are taking confidence with them on the trip to Alabama.

“I mentioned earlier in the year, you know, how the year’s been real streaky, up and down,” senior catcher Drake Osborn says. “Baseball is about getting hot at the right time. We put together three good weekends in a row. We got a lot of confidence going into the Sun Belt tournament. We’re gonna make the run and win this thing.”

“Especially the way the Sun Belt ended up this year, everybody is beating up everybody,” senior outfielder Brennan Breaux says. “There’s no real front-runner or favorite to win the game of the year. We know that going in. We know we’re playing a little bit better baseball now. We’re just gonna ride that wave. We’re gonna keep working hard to go to Montgomery and win the whole thing.”