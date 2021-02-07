Louisiana earns eighth-straight win, defeats Arkansas State 73-61

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) –

Down 49-45 with 10 minutes remaining, Louisiana locked in on both ends of the floor and outscored Arkansas State, 28-12, in the final quarter to secure a weekend sweep of the Red Wolves with a 73-61 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Thanks in large part to its dominant display in the final period, the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-5, 8-1 Sun Belt) have now won eight-straight games, the longest such streak in conference play in program history, and the team’s longest streak since the 2005-06 season when it won eight-straight from Nov. 20-Dec. 15.