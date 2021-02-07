Louisiana earns eighth-straight win, defeats Arkansas State 73-61

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) –
Down 49-45 with 10 minutes remaining, Louisiana locked in on both ends of the floor and outscored Arkansas State, 28-12, in the final quarter to secure a weekend sweep of the Red Wolves with a 73-61 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Thanks in large part to its dominant display in the final period, the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-5, 8-1 Sun Belt) have now won eight-straight games, the longest such streak in conference play in program history, and the team’s longest streak since the 2005-06 season when it won eight-straight from Nov. 20-Dec. 15.
Louisiana’s 28 points in the fourth quarter were the most scored by the team this season, while the 12 points allowed were the fewest allowed by the defense.
Senior Skyler Goodwin was unstoppable on Saturday, scoring a season-high 24 points and hauling in six rebounds. Makayia Hallmon and Destiny McAfee also produced double-figure efforts, adding 12 points and 11 points, respectively.
The team’s energy was high all night and it showed as the Cajuns outscored the Red Wolves off of turnovers, 14-2, and held a 21-1 edge in second chance points.
Seniors Ty’Reona Doucet and Kimberly Burton helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 42-28 advantage on the glass after the duo hauled in 10 rebounds apiece. Doucet added nine points and Burton notched eight points, both narrowly missing out on double-doubles.
Louisiana had the offense clicking early in the game and went up 16-8 at the 4:37 of the first quarter when Brandi Williams, who scored four points and had three rebounds on Saturday, knocked down a jumper.
However, the media timeout completely eliminated Louisiana’s momentum as Arkansas State (9-7, 4-6 Sun Belt) took over the game, outscoring the Cajuns, 23-11, over the remainder of the first half to put the Red Wolves ahead, 37-27, at halftime.
Peyton Martin gave A-State its largest lead of the game at the 5:16 mark of the third quarter when she scored two of her team-high 19 points to put the Red Wolves up, 40-32. Goodwin was able to cut the deficit to 40-39 three minutes later, but Louisiana was unable to snatch the lead away in the third stanza.
The tides began to turn 2:34 into the final period when a 9-0 run put the Cajuns ahead 54-49. Arkansas State was able to cut its deficit to 59-56 with 4:20 remaining, but Louisiana put the pedal to the metal and closed out the contest on a 14-5 run to clinch the 73-61 win.
Louisiana’s homestand continues when it welcomes UT Arlington to the CAJUNDOME on Monday afternoon. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. CT.