Louisiana earns 10 selections on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams

(UL ATHLETICS) – Paced by First Team selections Elijah Mitchell , Joe Dillon and Rhys Byrns , Louisiana Football earned 10 selections on the Sun Belt’s Preseason All-Conference Teams, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were also picked to win the West Division for the second consecutive season under head coach Billy Napier after accumulating 47 total points and seven first place votes in the league’s preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Representing the program on the Second Team are Levi Lewis , Trey Ragas , Max Mitchell , O’Cyrus Torrence , Zi’Yon Hill and Eric Garror . Overall, Louisiana’s 10 selections are tied for the most in the Sun Belt Conference with Appalachian State.

Mitchell became the sixth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with 1,147 yards and rushed for 16 touchdowns in 2019. His yardage total ranked fourth in the Sun Belt, while his touchdown total ranked 11th nationally.

After wrapping up a successful junior season with First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, Mitchell enters 2020 with his name on the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250.

Dillon was stellar in 2019, leading the team with 8.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles-for-loss before earning Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. The redshirt senior enters his final season with 19.5 career sacks, 2.0 shy of breaking the program record held by Jeff Mitchell (21.0) and Christian Ringo (21.0).

Byrns, who also earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors, set the program record for punt average in a single season (44.2). The Melbourne, Australia, native booted 45 punts for 1,991 yards and a long of 70 yards, which he achieved on Sept. 21 at Ohio.

Lewis was stellar during his junior campaign, throwing for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were single-season school records. He enters his final season ranked ninth in program history with 4,012 career passing yards and fourth in total passing touchdowns with 35.

The quarterback has also been highly touted ahead of the 2020 season, having been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List and was listed on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250.

Ragas also played a big role in the backfield, toting the ball 116 times for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns. The New Orleans native joined Mitchell as one of the most productive backs in the conference, ranking fifth in touchdowns and eighth in rushing yards.



Like Mitchell, Ragas was tabbed on the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List and named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250.

Representing the offensive line are Torrence and Mitchell, who started 13 and 14 games, respectively, in 2019. Having to replace NFL Draft picks Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson , the tandem played key roles in helping Louisiana produce one of the top rushing attacks in the country and helped the line earn Joe Moore Award Honorable Mention honors a year ago.

On the defensive line, Hill returns the third-most tackles on the team with 53 to go along with 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He finished 2019 with Second Team All-Conference honors.

Garror picked up two selections on the Second Team as a defensive back and as return specialist. Defensively, he started in all 14 games, posting a team-leading eight pass breakups and 35 total tackles, while returning 25 punts for 161 yards, good for 30th in the FBS for punt yards per game (6.7).

The Ragin’ Cajuns are set to open the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 12, when Napier’s squad make its first-ever trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State.