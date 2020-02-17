Louisiana drops third straight game of opening series to Louisiana Tech

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After a scoreless first six frames, a massive eight-run seventh inning spelled doom for the Louisiana Baseball team, who dropped its third game of opening weekend to Louisiana Tech (3-0), 10-0, on Sunday at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Starting pitcher Carter Robinson had a successful debut for Louisiana (0-3), pitching out of multiple jams while going 4.2 innings and not giving up an earned run.

Brock Batty made his season debut, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief before an eight-run Bulldog scoring barrage in the seventh inning proved to be the difference.

In the seventh frame, the Bulldogs managed to bat around the order, which included a grand slam, a two-run triple and a pair of singles.

The Louisiana bats were once again unable to get anything going after tallying one hit for the second-straight night.

Following the seventh inning, Louisiana saw season pitching debuts from Colton Frank, Austin Bradford and Caleb Armstrong.

Louisiana will turn the page and battle Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Hammond on Tuesday, Feb. 18, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.