Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana drops series finale to Virginia Tech

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

(UL Athletics) – After promising pitching outings from Carter Robinson and Brandon Young, Louisiana (2-6) was unable to register a run and fell to Virginia Tech (3-3) in the series finale, 3-0, at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

In his second start as a Ragin’ Cajun, Robinson threw a strong five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out two batters. Robinson’s only blemish came in the second frame when Carson Jones tallied a sacrifice fly and Reagen Teagarden smacked a one-run, ground-rule double to left field to give the Hokies a 2-0 lead.

Virginia Tech picked up their final run of the game in the third, but it was not charged to Robinson.

Young was masterful in relief on Sunday afternoon, throwing four innings and only allowing three hits while fanning six batters.

The Ragin’ Cajuns used solid performances at the dish from Julian Brock (3-for-3) and Connor Dupuy (2-for-3) in the series finale. Brock roped three line-drive singles to right field and Dupuy smashed a single up the middle and took first base with a bunt down the first base line.

Louisiana’s best opportunity to score came in the bottom of the seventh inning when it had runners on first and third with two outs, but could not capitalize.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will host Northwestern State on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar