Louisiana drops series finale to Virginia Tech

(UL Athletics) – After promising pitching outings from Carter Robinson and Brandon Young, Louisiana (2-6) was unable to register a run and fell to Virginia Tech (3-3) in the series finale, 3-0, at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

In his second start as a Ragin’ Cajun, Robinson threw a strong five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out two batters. Robinson’s only blemish came in the second frame when Carson Jones tallied a sacrifice fly and Reagen Teagarden smacked a one-run, ground-rule double to left field to give the Hokies a 2-0 lead.

Virginia Tech picked up their final run of the game in the third, but it was not charged to Robinson.

Young was masterful in relief on Sunday afternoon, throwing four innings and only allowing three hits while fanning six batters.

The Ragin’ Cajuns used solid performances at the dish from Julian Brock (3-for-3) and Connor Dupuy (2-for-3) in the series finale. Brock roped three line-drive singles to right field and Dupuy smashed a single up the middle and took first base with a bunt down the first base line.

Louisiana’s best opportunity to score came in the bottom of the seventh inning when it had runners on first and third with two outs, but could not capitalize.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will host Northwestern State on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:00 p.m.