LAFAYETTE – Olivia Wright’s breakaway goal early in the 90th minute snapped a 1-1 tie and earned Texas State a 2-1 Sun Belt Conference victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team on Sunday at the Home Bank Track/Soccer Complex.



Mariella Stephens’ first goal in a Louisiana (1-7-5, 0-4-2 SBC) uniform helped the Ragin’ Cajuns knot the match at 1-1 in the 58th minute. The Ragin’ Cajuns held a 5-4 advantage in shots in the second half against Texas State (10-2-2, 4-1-1 SBC), which moved back into first-place in the SBC West Division after a loss by Arkansas State and a scoreless draw by South Alabama.



Trailing 1-0 after Madi Goss’ penalty kick in the 18th minute, Louisiana missed on shots by Tatum Beck and Karleen Bedre before Stephens took a pass from Ruthny Mathurin and her shot from just outside the 18-yard box glanced off the bottom of the cross bar and found the back of the net.



Louisiana nearly took the lead in the 64th minute when Carol Rodriguez’s header in the box off a crossing pass was collected by Texas State goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman.



Texas State’s Zoe Junior missed on a pair of scoring opportunities in the final 10 minutes before Wright slipped behind the Louisiana back line and scored from 15 yards out for the eventual game-winner.



Chrisman recorded three saves for Texas State while Goss and Chloe Jones were each credited with an assist on Wright’s goal. Libby Harper faced 13 shots for Louisiana with four saves while Penelope Montenegro placed a last-second shot on goal which was stopped by Chrisman.



Louisiana will return to action on Sunday (Oct. 16) when it travels to face ULM in a 1 p.m. contest.

