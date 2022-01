For the first time this season the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns dropped a Sun Belt road basketball game. Thursday’s game at Texas Arlington, was a ten point loss for UL, 83-73.

UL’s Kobe Julien had 20 points in the loss, but it was not enough to combat the Mavericks.

UTA got 22 points from Patrick Mwamba, as the Cajuns fall to 8-6, and 3-1 in conference play.

UL will next face Texas State on Saturday at 4pm in San Marcos, Texas.