Louisiana dominates Ohio with a 49-14 win on Thursday night at Cajun Field

Louisiana rushed for 312 yards and scored 5 rushing touchdowns in the Cajuns 49-14 win over Ohio University.

The Cajuns got a breakout performance from freshman running back Montrelle Johnson who rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries. But, the former DeLaSalle Cav scored four touchdowns in the game.

Emani Bailey lead all runners with 89 yards on 11 carries.

Quarterback Levi Lewis was his usual self, passing for 212 yards with one touchdown helping the Cajuns improve to 2-1 on the season.

Louisiana will have two days away from the facility, but will come back on Monday as they prepare for their Sun Belt Opener vs. Georgia Southern on September 25th.

Louisiana is 9-4 in non-conference games under Napier, including a 6-0 mark at Cajun Field.

