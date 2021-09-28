Louisiana Defense flourishes with Gardner back in lineup

Louisiana’s defense had another strong showing, holding Georgia Southern to 1-of-5 on fourth-down conversions, forcing two fumbles and picking off one pass.



Linebacker Ferrod Gardner led the way with 11 tackles, the fifth double-digit tackle performance of his career, and added 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a 0.5 sack. Fellow linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill was credited with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a 0.5 sack as well.



Georgia Southern (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) scored the only points of the opening quarter, taking the ball 83 yards on its first position to set up an eight-yard run from Gerald Green to go ahead 7-0.



The Cajun offense responded in a big way early in the second quarter when Lewis dropped a 48-yard dime into the waiting arms of Jefferson, who walked into the end zone to tie the game up at seven points apiece.



Louisiana took its first lead of the night at 14-7 with 8:01 remaining in the first half when Emani Bailey , who finished the night with five carries for 38 yards, powered his way into the end zone from three-yards out.



Georgia Southern answered five minutes later with a touchdown, but defensive end Zi’Yon Hill blocked the extra point to preserve a 14-13 advantage.

