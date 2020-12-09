Louisiana controls the glass, Generals in 90-75 victory

(UL ATHLETICS) – Dou Gueye and freshman Isaiah Richards each posted double-doubles while five players scored in double figures to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team to a 90-75 victory over in-state foe LSU Alexandria on Tuesday at the Cajundome.
Cedric Russell scored a game-high 19 points to lead Louisiana (3-1) with redshirt freshman Devin Butts coming off the bench to score a career-high 18. Gueye and Mylik Wilson added 15 points each for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Richards adding 10.
Gueye pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds to post his second straight double-double and lead three players in double figures as Louisiana held a decisive 68-35 advantage on the glass, highlighted by 29 on the offensive end. Theo Akwuba, the Sun Belt leader in rebounds entering the game, pulled down 12 boards for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Richards recording his first career double-double after hauling in 10.
Louisiana never trailed in the contest against the NAIA nationally-ranked Generals, busting out to a 19-9 lead that was capped by Akwuba’s bucket in the lane with 13:42 remaining in the first half. The Generals got as close as 38-30 on a basket by Jalen Perkins with 2:44 left in the half, but the Ragin’ Cajuns would close out the half on a 13-5 run as Wilson gave Louisiana a 51-35 lead at the break on a dunk in the final seconds.
A basket by Jacobi Gordon gave Louisiana a 63-42 lead with 14:56 remaining before the Ragin’ Cajuns took their biggest lead of the night – 82-60 – on a bucket by Wilson with 6:28 remaining.
Louisiana finished 37-for-89 (41.6 percent) from the floor while sinking a season-high 10 3-pointers in the game. The Ragin’ Cajuns held LSU-A to 26-for-77 (33.8 percent) from the floor for the game, including a 1-for-13 performance from behind the 3-point arc in the first half.
Perkins led LSU-A with 16 points with Jakemin Abney adding 12. Joe Lewis scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Generals while former Ragin’ Cajuns walk-on Jordan Adebutu, the team’s leading scorer (20.1 ppg.) came off the bench to add 10.
Louisiana will continue its four-game homestand on Saturday when it hosts in-state rival Louisiana Tech in a 6 p.m. contest. The game will be available on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL 96.5 FM and ESPN 1420 AM.
