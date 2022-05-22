CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 10 national seed Clemson used a seven-run fourth inning to gain separation from the 22nd-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team and went on to post an 8-0 (5 inn.) win on Sunday, May 22 in the championship round of the NCAA Clemson Regional at McWhorter Stadium.



The win advances Clemson (42-15) to the super regional round to meet the winner of the NCAA Stillwater (Okla.) Regional. The 2022 season came to a close for Louisiana (47-13) with the program reaching Championship Sunday for the 14th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.



The Ragin’ Cajuns and Tigers were locked in 1-0 duel through three complete innings before the big inning changed the complexion of the contest.



The difference over the first three frames was an RBI single from Clemson’s Valerie Cagle.



Louisiana starting pitcher Meghan Schorman was one out shy of holding the team’s deficit at two runs before the bottom of the fourth inning came around, however a run-scoring double Maddie Moore upped the Tigers lead to 3-0 and kept the at bat alive.



Clemson was able to push across five more runs, the last three coming via a three-run homer from Cagle, before Kandra Lamb fanned Marissa Guimbarda for the final out.



Millie Thompson (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) wrapped up her complete game shutout effort by retiring the Ragin’ Cajuns in order in the fourth and fifth inning.



Sunday’s matchup marked the first-ever meeting between Louisiana and Clemson on the softball diamond.

