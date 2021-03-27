Louisiana Claims Women’s 4×1 at Texas Relays

Cajun Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field quartet of Kennedy LondonTa’La SpatesSerenity Rogers and Kiana Foster posted the second-fastest time in school history in the women’s 4×100-meter relay and claimed the title at the Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
 
Louisiana, which recorded the third-best time in Friday’s preliminary, posted an overall time of 44.81 seconds – .01 off the school-record set by Leafay Henry, Cecily Gully, Twilet Malcolm and Keisha Ray Owens in 1993. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished ahead of Oklahoma (44.90), West Texas A&M (45.69), North Texas (45.78) and TCU (45.91).
 
Brooklynne Wilson finished fifth overall in the women’s discus for Louisiana, posting a mark of 159-7 while Rylan Theyard (49-7 ¾) and John Joseph (48-10 ¾) finished fourth and eighth overall in the men’s triple jump.
 
Louisiana will return to action on Saturday (April 3) when it travels to Baton Rouge to compete at the Battle on the Bayou at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar