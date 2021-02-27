Louisiana claims Sun Belt regular-season title with 60-32 win over Little Rock

LAFAYETTE – No. 7 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball was dealt its first loss of the season as Maribeth Gorsuch worked seven scoreless innings to lead No. 11 Louisiana State to a 4-0 win on Thursday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The Tigers (8-3) struck early with an RBI double from Taylor Pleasants and later added insurance runs in their final three at bats to break free from a pitcher's duel between Summer Ellyson and Gorsuch.

After the first-inning tally, Ellyson would retire nine straight Tigers batters to keep Louisiana (6-1) on the doorstep of potentially overcoming the early deficit.

The Ragin' Cajuns had a pair of threats in the back half of the contest. Both times Gorsuch found a way out of the jam.

Justice Milz drove an infield single to shortstop to advance Ciara Bryan (walk) to third base in the fourth inning. Gorsuch induced a ground out back to the circle to end the inning and maintain a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning Louisiana had two runners on with no outs following a bunt single by Kaitlyn Alderink and an errant throw to second base on an ensuing fielder's choice grounder. Back-to-back fly outs turned the tide back in the Tigers favor before a ground ball led to the final out.

Thursday's matchup marked the start of a crossover tournament that the two teams are co-hosting. They'll meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Baton Rouge live on SEC Network Plus.

DIAMOND NOTES

UP NEXTNo. 7 Louisiana continues play in the Louisiana State Crossover tournament – and competes for the fourth straight day – on Friday hosting Buffalo in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Lamson Park.