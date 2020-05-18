Louisiana basketball lands Isaiah Richards

(UL Athletics) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball coach Bob Marlin announced on Friday his fifth addition to the 2020-21 roster as 6-foot-10 forward Isaiah Richards signed a National Letter of Intent.

Richards, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., joins a group of newcomers that includes early signee Michael Thomas (Lake Charles, La.), junior college All-American Brayan Au (Nuevo Casas Grande, Mexico) and Division I transfers Theo Akwuba (Montgomery, Ala./Portland) and Devin Butts (Macon, Ga./Mississippi State).

Attending prep school during the 2019-20 season at Springfield Commonwealth Academy (Mass.), Richards was rated as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Massachusetts by the New England Recruiting Report and the No. 24 overall prospect in New England.

“Isaiah is a big, strong athlete with a high motor. He has shown the ability to develop and improve his game over the past few years,” Marlin said. “We believe his ceiling is high and are excited he has decided to call Louisiana his home.”

Richards averaged 12.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals at SCA where he was part of a team that finished 30-7 overall, claiming the Power 5 Conference title and a spot in the quarterfinals of the National Prep Championship.

As a high school product at Brooklyn’s South Shore High, Richards was a four-star prospect by ESPN.com and helped the Vikings to back-to-back New York City Public City School Championships. He averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, leading South Shore to its first-ever Public School Athletic League Class AA championship in 2018 before being part of senior-laden team that finished 28-6 overall and ranked No. 10 in New York State.

“Isaiah won two New York City Public School Championships and continued his prep career this season at Springfield Commonwealth where he went against some of the best players in the nation every night,” said Marlin. “We look forward to Isaiah bringing a level of toughness and competitiveness to our program.”