LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball player Bo Bonds and Tyler Robertson were each selected on the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, which concluded on Tuesday.



Bonds, a right-handed pitcher, was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round (pick No. 398) while Robertson, an outfielder, became the Ragin’ Cajuns first-ever pick by the San Diego Padres when he was selected in the 14th round at pick No. 420.



Bonds posted a 5-3 record for Louisiana with a 3.11 earned run average and a team-high 83 strikeouts in 55.0 innings on the mound. The Live Oak, Fla., native was named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team after helping Louisiana claim the 2022 SBC Championships and earn its first trip to the NCAA Regionals since 2016.



He tied for the team lead in victories while making 22 of his 23 appearances out of the bullpen. Bonds was part of a Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff which led the Sun Belt Conference in ERA while posting a season-high with 14 strikeouts – including 10 straight – in 5.2 innings against South Alabama.



Robertson, a junior from Montgomery, Ala., turned in his best performance at the plate for Louisiana posting a .314 average with five home runs, 33 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Playing the majority of time at third base for the Ragin’ Cajuns, Robertson earned SBC All-Tournament honors and was named the SBC Player of the Week during the season while ranking among the team leaders with 13 doubles.



He was fourth on the team in hitting while leading the Ragin’ Cajuns in hit-by-pitch and sacrifice hits. Robertson finished second for Louisiana in both on-base percentage and doubles.



Robertson produced multiple hits in 17 games during the season and tied for the team season-high with a 14-game hitting streak. He reached base safely in 24 straight games and hit .351 in SBC play.



Playing in his hometown, Robertson belted a pair of homers and accounted for all three runs in Louisiana’s 3-2 win over top-seeded and No. 11-ranked Texas State in the semifinals of the SBC Championships. Robertson was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after going a combined 7-for-13 (.538) in a three-game series against ULM.