Coming off a West Division title last season, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team was picked to finish in a tie for third place as the Sun Belt Conference released its 2022 Preseason Baseball Poll on Wednesday.



Louisiana, which finished 32-23 last season and earned the top seed in the SBC West Division, earned a pair of first-place votes and 117 points to tie with Coastal Carolina in voting among the league’s head coaches. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished behind defending SBC champion and preseason favorite South Alabama with 2021 SBC runner-up Georgia Southern picked to finish second.



UT Arlington was picked to finish fifth overall followed by Troy, Texas State, Little Rock, ULM, App State, Georgia State and Arkansas State.



Louisiana, which opens its season on Feb. 18-20 with a three-game series against nationally-ranked UC Irvine, plays host to both South Alabama (March 25-27) and Georgia Southern (April 1-3) in consecutive SBC weekends at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.



2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE PRESEASON BASEBALL POLL

First-place votes in parentheses



1. South Alabama (7) – 139

2. Georgia Southern – 118

T3. Coastal Carolina (3) – 117

T3. Louisiana (2) – 117

5. UTA – 78

6. Troy – 74

7. Texas State – 71

8. Little Rock – 63

9. ULM – 59

10. App State – 38

11. Georgia State – 34

12. Arkansas State – 28