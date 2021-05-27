Louisiana Baseball claims 12-6 win over Texas State

MONTGOMERY, Al – Louisiana cruised past Texas State in its opening game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, beating the Bobcats, 12-6, on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Ragin’ Cajuns played a really solid game with its sights set on the must-win game against Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Louisiana set a new Sun Belt Tournament triples record, tallying four during the game. It was also just the fourth time in program history the Ragin’ Cajuns have recorded four triples in a single game and the first since March 15, 1988, when it did so against Southeastern Louisiana.

Drake Osborn hit his 17th double of the season in the victory, the most by a Ragin’ Cajun catcher since Michael Strentz in 2013.

Sam Riola also had a spectacular pitching performance. Riola, the opening day starter at shortstop, made his first appearance of the season, striking out two batters in an inning.

Louisiana got off to a quick start in Wednesday’s game against Texas State by scoring five runs in the first inning with two outs.

Breaux got things started, hitting his 13th double of the season and was brought home on a Ben Fitzgerald infield single. Connor Kimple kept things going by singling home Fitzgerald. Talley advanced home on a throw on a stolen base and Bobby Lada tripled and scored two more.

Texas State added a few unearned runs off Jack Burk in the second inning, scoring on a sac fly and a double to right center.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored three runs over the next two innings, making the game 8-2 after four frames. Osborn highlighted the scoring over that span, hitting a double and then getting replaced.

Jonathan Brandon put the game at 11-2 in the top of the sixth frame thanks to a two-run triple.

Texas State did not quit as they posted four runs in the seventh and eighth frames. Louisiana added a run in the eighth, pushing the score to 12-6.