Louisiana Athletics Receives $2 Million Gift From IBERIABANK/First Horizon

Lafayette, LA – The Louisiana Department of Athletics has received a generous $2 million gift from IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank, through the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation, for the highly-anticipated renovation of Cajun Field, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The pledge also secures the naming rights to the Ragin Cajun Stadium West Concourse and the Athletics Administration Offices inside the renovated Cajun Field.

IBERIABANK has been a long-time RCAF investor and supporter of the University, the Athletics department and Ragin’ Cajuns Sports Properties. Jerry Vascocu, who was recently promoted to Commercial Banking Executive for the combined company, is a current member of the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation (RCAF) Board of Directors, and Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market president, is a past RCAF Board Member.

“This generous gift will be instrumental in allowing us to accomplish the renovation of Cajun Field,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “We are extremely grateful for IBERIABANK/First Horizon and their continued support of Louisiana Athletics and Ragin’ Cajuns Football.”

“We are excited to invest in the renovation of the stadium which serves as a place for our community to come together to support and celebrate our hometown team,” said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market President for IBERIABANK. “IBERIABANK has proudly supported the University for many years, and our gift through the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation is testament of our continued commitment to support and invest in Acadiana.”

The new west tower of the renovated facility will feature premium suites, a luxurious club level and club seats, loge boxes, and press box. The premium amenities available to Ragin’ Cajuns fans will offer new avenues for their involvement with the football program and the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Foundation.

Premium suites include indoor private seating as well as available outdoor seating for suite holders and their guests. Other amenities include access to the climate-controlled club area, premium catered food and beverages, the ability to add additional food and drink, and a suite attendant to assist with game day needs.

Loge boxes feature private outdoor seating and come with access to premium parking. Club seats will be assigned outdoor seating with high-quality chairs with armrests and beverage holders. Patrons in the loge boxes and club seats will also have access to the club area and all of its amenities.

The club area will also serve as a dining facility for Louisiana’s more than 400 student-athletes throughout the year.

Additional plans for the project include a new videoboard, lights, sound system, renovated west side seating, new east side façade and operational and office spaces for Department of Athletics staff.