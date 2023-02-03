LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’ll be a matchup of two of the Sun Belt Conference’s leading teams when Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s basketball hosts Troy at the Cajundome.

The Cajuns (14-9, 8-3 SBC) head into the game in second place while the Trojans (14-8, 9-2 SBC) enter the game in first place in the Sun Belt standings, according to a Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics press release.

Louisiana will enter the rematch riding a five-game winning streak which started after an 85-78 loss to the Trojans back on Jan. 14.

The game will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Cajundome. You can watch the game on EPSN+.

The press release also said that the Louisiana Athletics Department encourages fans to wear red in recognition of National Heart Month. Game sponsor Our Lady of Lourdes Health will also be providing fans with free mini basketballs and foam glow sticks.