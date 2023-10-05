LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns returns to Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday when they face Texas State in a nationally-televised West Division showdown at Cajun Field.

Kickoff is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start with the game televised live on ESPNU with Roy Philpott (PXP), Roddy Jones (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.

Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to the call of Jay Walker (PXP), Gerald Broussard (Analyst) and Cody Junot (Sideline) on Hot 107.9 FM, 103.3 The Goat, KPEL 1420 AM or worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

The Louisiana Department of Athletics will honor all U.S. Armed Forces members as part of Louisiana Salutes with a variety of promotions during Saturday’s game.

Fans will have the opportunity to write a letter to an active service member at the Russo Park Family Tailgate. All submissions will be entered to win a Ragin’ Cajuns branded tailgate setup of a tent and lawn chairs.

All active duty, retired, and families of POWs will have the ability to secure free tickets through Vet Tix.

The first 1,000 veterans and active-duty military members attending the game can show their military ID at the east side Grab and Geaux station and receive a free Budweiser brand beer courtesy of Schilling Distributing and Sodexo.

All Armed Forces members and current student veterans will be honored throughout the game, along with a special recognition of the POW Chair located in the North Endzone.

A swearing-in ceremony for new recruits will be conducted at halftime while Louisiana’s Pride of Acadiana Band will have a military-themed halftime show.

Louisiana (3-2, 0-1 SBC) returns to the friendly confines of Cajun Field where it has posted a 26-5 record since 2018 and is officially 4-0 all time against Texas State (4-1, 1-0 SBC).

The Ragin’ Cajuns rank among the national leaders in sacks with Jordan Lawson leading the team with 4.0 on the season.

Zeon Chriss will make his third start of the season at quarterback for Louisiana and comes off a 14-for-25 performance with a pair of touchdown passes last week at Big 10 opponent Minnesota.

