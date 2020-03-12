Louisiana advances to SBC semi-finals with 49-46 win over Little Rock

Ty Doucet had 24 points in the Cajuns Quarterfinal win over Little Rock on Wednesday night, 49-46. The win sends Louisiana to the Semi-Finals in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.
The win is the first against the Lady Trojans, in the last six tries. UL had two players in double figures Ty, and Skyler Goodwin. She scored 11 points and was perfect from the free throw line going 4-4.
UL missed their last four free throws, though, that would have iced the win. Instead, Little Rock threw up a last second shot that missed the rim.