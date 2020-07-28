Louisiana AD Dr. Maggard discusses challenges surrounding 2020 football scheduling

Still in question: some answers regarding a college football season expected in the coming weeks from all athletic directors across many different conferences.

Ragin’ Cajun athletics director Dr. Bryan Maggard says while a major conference shuffle will not likely happen, what you will see if needed is a leanency toward the 2020 schedule.

Teams may allow non-conference opponents to get out of regionally challenging matchups.

“What could happen with this particular season is based on what the Power Five conferences decide to do, you might see some shifting of this year’s schedules among the Group of Five,” Dr. Maggard says. “By that, we may look to make some agreements with current opponents to let them go and try to find somebody more regional so we don’t have to fly to places. Even though, I think our ultimate goal is, we know this, we’d love to play the schedule as is if we can.”