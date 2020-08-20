Lorenzo McCaskill ready for bigger roll on UL defense

It’s all about creating depth to sustain a high level of talent, in college football. The Ragin Cajuns continue to do that on the defensive side of the ball.

Each year, new names creep to the top of the depth chart, and this season at the linebacker position redshirt junior Lorenzo McCaskill is making his mark. Earning his spot on the 2020 squad.

In 2019, He was the 2nd leading tackler on the team, behind Jacques Boudreaux. Lorenzo’s 57 total tackles came with 29 solo tackles. Decent numbers, but Lorenzo want to compete for more playing time, this go round.

Lorenzo says, “It’s still early, and we are all in competition, but we have some great backers in the room. I average like 20 or 30 snaps last year, I’m pretty sure that will change, but we are still working.”

UL Head Coach Billy Napier, on Lorenzo, “He is one of the young men, I’m most proud of. Overall, he continues to evolve as a person, I think he’s learned a lot about life, and about choices. Guys like him are why you coach!”