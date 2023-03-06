LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Southern Alabama Jaguars in the 2023 Sunbelt Championship today.
The final score is 71-66, with Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns winning.
This means UL now qualifies for the NCAA.
by: Lindsey Ducharme
Posted:
Updated:
(University of Louisiana at Lafayette)
by: Lindsey Ducharme
Posted:
Updated:
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Southern Alabama Jaguars in the 2023 Sunbelt Championship today.
The final score is 71-66, with Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns winning.
This means UL now qualifies for the NCAA.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now