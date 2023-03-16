ORLANDO, Fl. (KLFY) – After winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, the 13-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns face 4-seeded Tennessee tonight on KLFY.

The Louisiana men’s basketball team meets Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The game will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. CT on March 16.

Tune in locally to KLFY for the game and postgame coverage. It will also be televised nationally on CBS with Keven Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Lauren Shehadi on call.

LIVE SCORE: 45-54, Tenn. leads

