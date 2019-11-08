Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lewis shines as Cajuns remain unbeaten on the road

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The Ragin’ Cajuns advance to 7-2 on the season, 4-0 on the road with a 48-7 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Quarterback Levi Lewis had a career day, with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 26 of 30 passes for 296 yards.

Fourteen different Cajun receivers were targeted tonight. Ja’Marcus Bradley, Jalen Williams, and Neal Johnson had touchdown receptions. Lewis, Trey Ragas, and Chris Smith recorded rushing touchdowns.

The Cajuns defense nearly posted a shutout, keeping Coastal Carolina out of the endzone until the fourth quarter. The Chanticleers scored on a 44-yard touchdown reception to get their lone 7 points with just under four minutes left in the game.

Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones led the defense with 7 total tackles, 5 solo tackles. The Cajuns had 5 tackles for loss on the night.

The Cajuns finish out their road schedule on November 16 at South Alabama.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories