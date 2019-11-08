Lewis shines as Cajuns remain unbeaten on the road

The Ragin’ Cajuns advance to 7-2 on the season, 4-0 on the road with a 48-7 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Quarterback Levi Lewis had a career day, with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 26 of 30 passes for 296 yards.

Fourteen different Cajun receivers were targeted tonight. Ja’Marcus Bradley, Jalen Williams, and Neal Johnson had touchdown receptions. Lewis, Trey Ragas, and Chris Smith recorded rushing touchdowns.

The Cajuns defense nearly posted a shutout, keeping Coastal Carolina out of the endzone until the fourth quarter. The Chanticleers scored on a 44-yard touchdown reception to get their lone 7 points with just under four minutes left in the game.

Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones led the defense with 7 total tackles, 5 solo tackles. The Cajuns had 5 tackles for loss on the night.

The Cajuns finish out their road schedule on November 16 at South Alabama.