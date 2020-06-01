Levi Lewis enters final season well-equipped with experience

UL quarterback Levi Lewis had a record-setting junior season, and he’s poised to take three years of experience into his final campaign as a Cajun.

Lewis started in all 14 games last fall and appeared in all 14 games his sophomore season.

The signal-caller paved his way into the UL record books in 2019, throwing for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, breaking the single season records.

Overall, Louisiana finished with 6,918 total yards of offense last season, the most in school history.

Head coach Billy Napier explains how Lewis has become as successful as he is.

“I think Levi is his own worst critic,” Napier says. “You know I think that’s one of the reasons he’s continued to get better because he’s rarely patting himself on the back. I think Levi has done a great job setting an example to the other players of how to prepare, how to handle themselves on campus, in the community. He’s been a class act relative to understanding leadership and what that requires. Certainly he demands respect. Heck, he demands my respect. He makes me better.”