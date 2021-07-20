Levi Lewis Earns Spot on 2021 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List

A day after earning a spot on the 2021 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, senior quarterback Levi Lewis has been named to the 2021 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday morning.



Lewis is one of two Sun Belt quarterbacks highlighted on the list, joining Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall.



A native of Baton Rouge, Lewis started in all 11 of Louisiana’s games a season ago, throwing for 2,274 yards, the 26th most nationally, and 19 touchdowns, the 20th most in the country.



He has history in his sights ahead of the 2021 campaign, currently ranking second in school history with 54 career passing touchdowns and third in program history with 6,286 career passing yards. Both records are held by Ragin’ Cajun great Jake Delhomme.



On top of his stellar play through the air, Lewis added 335 yards on the ground and five touchdowns in 2020, which saw him join Ian Book (Notre Dame) and Justin Fields (Ohio State) as the only three quarterbacks to throw for more than 5,000 yards, more than 45 touchdowns, less than 11 interceptions and record more than eight rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.



Lewis finished the 2020 season with Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and was named to the Davey O’Brien 2020 Quarterback Class. He was also named to the “Great 8 List”, the award’s weekly honor, following the team’s historic win at No. 23 Iowa State.



The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The Davey O’Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.



Louisiana Football opens the 2021 season and the fourth year of the Billy Napier era on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

In total, six Ragin’ Cajuns games, four of which will be played at Cajun Field, have been selected for national broadcasts during the 2021 season. To view the team’s complete schedule, click here.