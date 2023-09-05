LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football’s Jordan Lawson was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Associations Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against Northwestern State, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Brandon, Mississippi, native tied for the team lead in tackles with six while registering 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lawson, who missed the last four games of the 2022 season, tallied his first sack of the game for a three-yard loss in the third quarter before a five-yard sack in fourth quarter.

The redshirt sophomore was a catalyst for the Ragin’ Cajuns defense that registered five sacks and held the Demons to 187 yards of offense, the lowest total since 2016.

Lawson and the Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt Conference action Saturday at 5 p.m. as they travel to take on Old Dominion.