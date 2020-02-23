Late rally from Cajuns not enough, fall to Hokies 3-2

(UL Athletics) – Louisiana Baseball mounted a ninth-inning comeback against Virginia Tech but saw its efforts fall just short after dropping Game Two to the Hokies, 3-2, at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the final frame, Louisiana (2-5) used a walk from Connor Kimple and an infield single from Hayden Cantrelle to put runners on first and second with no out.

Freshman Julian Brock then stepped up in a big way, roping a single up the middle to scored Kimple and put Cantrelle on third to pull the Ragin’ Cajuns to within 3-2. Following the Brock single, however, three consecutive strikeouts ended the threat and sealed the win for the Hokies.

Will Moriarty, who made his second start on Saturday, was terrific on the mound, going 6.0 innings and allowing one earned run and striking out five batters. Anthony Simonelli was the opposing starter and earned the win improving to 1-1 on the year.

Jack Burk replaced Moriarty and pitched a scoreless inning of relief in his first action of the season. Jeff Wilson then followed with two scoreless frames of his own.

Offensively, Jonathan Windham tallied a career-high three hits and reached base four times, while Kimple smacked a double to right field and got on three times.

The rubber match between Louisiana and Virginia Tech will begin at 1 p.m. Fans are reminded to get to ballpark early due to Mardi Gras festivities.