Last-second field goal lifts Cajuns to first 3-0 start since 1988

(Lafayette, LA) – Louisiana’s junior kicker Nate Snyder nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired to advance the Cajuns to 3-0 on the season. This is the program’s first 3-0 start since 1988.

This is also the first time the team has defeated both Georgia Southern and Georgia State in the same season.

Senior running back Trey Ragas had one rushing touchdown and also led the team in receiving with four passes for 54 yards.

True freshman and LCA product Errol Rogers Jr. hauled in his first touchdown of the season.

Quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 290 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Bralen Trahan recorded his first interception of the season in the second quarter. Lorenzo McCaskill led the defense with a career-high 14 tackles.

The No. 19 Cajuns face Appalachian State next on October 7th at 6:30 p.m. in Boone, North Carolina.