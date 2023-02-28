LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team received a lift from Alexa Langeliers in another weekday game, the sophomore shortstop delivering all three RBI including a walk-off single in the eighth inning of a 3-2 win over Ole Miss on Monday, February 27 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Langeliers (3-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) stood out in a weekday game for the second straight week, just six days removed from a seven-RBI effort at No. 25 UCF last Tuesday (Feb. 21).

It was a clutch two-out RBI single from Langeliers in the first inning that opened a 1-0 lead for Louisiana (10-6) which pitcher Meghan Schorman (6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 7 K) protected with two-hit softball through the sixth inning. The bat of Langeliers provided additional breathing room in the bottom of the sixth when she launched a solo home run down the left field line.

The Rebels (9-6), though, would extend the contest and spoil Schorman’s shutout bid by loading the bases and then pushing across two runs on an errant throw on what would have been the final out of regulation, evening the score at 2-all.

Sam Landry (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K) closed out the top half of the seventh with a strikeout to prevent Ole Miss from further taking advantage of the extended frame.

Landry buckled down again in the eighth inning after the Rebels placed a runner in scoring position following a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt. She induced a pair of shallow popups to get the offense back to the plate with the top of the order due up.

Mihyia Davis’ leadoff walk and Maddie Hayden’s double to start the bottom of the eighth put the pressure of Ole Miss starting pitcher Aynslie Furbush and guaranteed Langeliers another at bat.

The Rebels worked around pinch hitter Karly Heath to set up at the force play at home, however the strategy was foiled by Langeliers who lifted a single off of the right field wall to give the Ragin’ Cajuns the walk-off victory.

Louisiana won for the fifth time in the past six games and collected its third win over a Power 5 program in February. Langeliers increased her team-leading season RBI total to 15 of which 10 RBI have come in the team’s last two weekday games (at UCF, Ole Miss). Schorman and Landry’s efforts marked the fourth time in the past six outings the pitching staff yielded two runs or less.

The Ragin’ Cajuns increased their all-time lead over the Rebels to 14-4 and extended their series win streak to three games. Monday’s game marked Ole Miss’ first visit to Lamson Park since February 2009.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns return to the road for non-conference tournament play, traveling to Austin, Texas for the Longhorn Invitational hosted by No. 13 Texas and set to run from Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The team’s five-game slate in Austin features single games with McNeese, Princeton and Tennessee State plus two matchups with the nationally ranked Longhorns.

Louisiana will begin play in Austin on Friday, March 3 meeting McNeese at 2:00 p.m. and No. 13 Texas in the 7:00 p.m. nightcap.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

