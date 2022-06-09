LAFAYETTE – The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament will be hosted by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, the conference office announced on Thursday (June 9, 2022).



The tournament is scheduled to take place in May 2023 with the official dates and schedule to be announced at a later date. Louisiana, the three-time defending SBC Tournament champion, has an opportunity to defend its title in front of the home crowd.



It will be the sixth time that Lamson Park – where the conference’s inaugural championship event was held back in 2000 – serves as the host site for the SBC Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns home facility previously hosted the tournament in 2000, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2018.



In the 2023 season the Sun Belt Conference welcomes newcomers James Madison, Marshall and Southern Miss to its softball lineup.