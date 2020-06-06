Lafayette native Hayden Cantrelle proud to represent his community

Next week, Ragin’ Cajun baseball player Hayden Cantrelle will most likely be added to the impressive list of Lafayette natives selected in the MLB draft.

The Teurlings product is listed in the top 120 among MLB prospects at No. 118, according to MLB.com.

Coming out of high school, Cantrelle had offers to play at some of the country’s premiere baseball schools, including LSU and Mississippi State.

Having grown up going to UL baseball games, he decided to represent his home community.

“For me, it was a fit thing,” Cantrelle says. “Would I rather represent a school out of the state or out of my hometown, or would I rather try to take my home community to as far as we could possibly go? At the end of the day, everything worked out the way I had it envisioned in my mind. I have no regrets whether I went to this school or this school. I’m just proud I got to represent my community.”