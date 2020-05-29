LA Tech Athletic Director has strong opinion on potential C-USA/SBC merger

Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Tommy McClelland is not having any of the talk about a Conference USA, Sun Belt merger.

He believes C-USA performed better than the Sun Belt last season.

According to Real Time RPI, the Sun Belt finished ahead of C-USA in the final RPI standings at 8th. C-USA finished 10th.

“Let me just be very frank and very direct,” McClelland says. “There is no conversation at Conference USA nor is there any interest. I don’t know how direct I can be with that. If I were in Lafayette’s position, I’d be trying to figure out a way to move up to a level like Conference USA. So you know, congratulations on that conversation.”