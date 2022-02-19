LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Much like the win on Thursday, Kobe Julien’s late free throws sealed the win for UL over ULM.

Julien was 10-of-10 at the line, and led the team with a game-high 26 points. His 26 points against the Warhawks are a career-high.

Two of Julien’s free throws gave the Cajuns the 72-70 lead with under two minutes to go.

Jalen Dalcourt recorded 17 points, while lone senior Dou Gueye put up 10 on Senior Night.

The Cajuns posted 38 rebounds, and shot 60 percent from the field in the second half to overcome a nine-point deficit at halftime.

The Warhawks had four players score in double figures, including team-leader Andre Jones with 20.

Bob Marlin’s squad will face Georgia Southern on Wednesday in Statesboro, Ga.