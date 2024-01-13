JONESBORO, Arkansas– Hosana Kitenge scored a career-high 25 while Kobe Julien finished with 20 as the Louisiana men’s basketball team earned an 84-77 victory at Arkansas State.

Four players finished in double figures with Themus Fulks scoring 16 and Michael Thomas adding 10 off the bench. Kitenge was a force all over the court, adding seven rebounds and four assists. Julien got his 20 on 8-of-12 shooting. Fulks also had seven assists and was perfect from the free throw line in four attempts.

The Cajuns (9-8, 2-3 SBC) came out firing, connecting from three on their first two possessions. The Red Wolves (7-10, 3-2 SBC) battled their way back from the six-point Cajun lead and tied the game at 14. Louisiana refused to relinquish the lead as Fulks and Joe Charles hit jumpers to extend it back to four.

Both sides exchanged buckets but the Cajuns couldn’t push the lead further than five. The home side trimmed the lead to one with under a minute to go, but Thomas answered with a three. Thomas capped off the half with a three at the buzzer, answering an Arkansas State basket, and put the Cajuns ahead 42-37 through 20 minutes.

Julien scored the first bucket out of the half, pushing the lead to seven. The Red Wolves responded with a 6-0 run to climb back in the game.

Kitenge scored five as part of an 8-2 Cajun run to extend the lead to 52-45. After both sides went cold from the field, Kyran Ratliff converted on a three-point play, pushing the Louisiana lead to nine. Kitenge made another basket and put the Cajuns up by double digits for the first time on the afternoon.

The home side made a late run but couldn’t get within five as the Cajuns made their free throws down the stretch.

The Cajuns turned the ball over a season-low five times and shot .541, their second-highest percentage of the season. Arkansas State had made at least 11 threes in four of their last five contests and were held to just 4-of-22 from long range.

Louisiana heads to Texas State to face the Bobcats next Wednesday in San Marcos, Texas.



