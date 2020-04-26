Kevin Dotson drafted to Steelers in fourth round

(UL Athletics) – For the second time in program history, Louisiana Football finished the NFL Draft with three selections after offensive guard Kevin Dotson and running back Raymond Calais were chosen on Saturday afternoon.

Dotson was selected with the 145th overall pick in the Fourth Round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Calais was taken 245th overall in the Seventh Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo joins Robert Hunt, who was chosen by the Miami Dolphins with 39th pick in the Second Round, as Ragin’ Cajuns selected in this year’s draft.

Dotson was one of the highest-graded offensive linemen in the nation in 2019, starting in all 14 of Louisiana’s games. Along the way, he helped pave the way for a Louisiana ground attack that finished the season ranked third nationally in yards per carry (6.28), fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (42), sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (257.4) and seventh nationally in total rushing yards (3,604).

He was also part of an offensive line that ranked fifth nationally and first in the Sun Belt Conference in sacks allowed (1.07) during the record-breaking campaign.

As a result, he was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus, while garnering Second Team All-American by Sporting News. He also earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-Louisiana honors.

The All-America recognition saw him become the second player in school history to earn AP All-America honors after Orlando Thomas garnered Third Team honors in 1993 and Second Team honors in 1994 and the first player in program history to be named a First Team All-American by the other publications.

Dotson started in 52 games during his storied career, the second-most amongst offensive lineman during the 2019 campaign.

“Kevin Dotson exemplified how important leadership and character are within a football program during his time with the Ragin’ Cajuns,” head coach Billy Napier said. “His teammates looked to him on a daily basis to set the standard, and Kevin always delivered. The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a tremendous football player, and they’ve also just added an outstanding leader to their organization.”