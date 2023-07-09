KM

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns outfielder Carson Roccaforte became the fourth-highest draft selection in school history when he was selected by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Roccaforte, the No. 66 overall pick, posted a .325 career batting average in three seasons at Louisiana where he earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-ABCA South Central Region honors as a sophomore.

The Port Neches, Texas, native hit .318 with eight home runs, 55 RBI and 22 stolen bases for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2023 and helping the team to their second straight berth to the NCAA Regionals. Roccaforte ranked among the SBC leaders in runs scored and was one of two players to start every game for Louisiana in 2023.

Roccaforte was third for Louisiana in multi-hit (20) and tied for second with 13 multi-RBI games. Games. He posted an 11-game hit streak during the season and had streaks of 32 and 24 straight games of reaching base.

In Louisiana’s final game of the 2023 season against Miami in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional, Roccaforte set the single-season record for doubles in a season (26) and breaking the previous mark which stood since 1989.

The second day of the MLB Draft resumes on Monday with rounds 3-10 before the final 10 rounds are picked on Tuesday.

TOP 10 LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS MLB DRAFT SELECTIONS

Year Name Round Pick Team Pos. 1972 Charles Bordes 1** 15 Texas SS 1985 Garrett O’Connor 2* 41 New York Yankees RHP 1995 Darrin Babineaux 2 50 Los Angeles Dodgers RHP 2023 Carson Roccaforte 2 (CB-B) 66 Kansas City OF 1971 Ron Guidry 3 67 New York Yankees LHP 2015 Blake Trahan 3 84 Cincinnati SS 2018 Hogan Harris 3 85 Oakland LHP 2007 Jonathan Lucroy 3 101 Milwaukee C 1986 Xavier Hernandez 4 107 Toronto RHP 1990 Perry Berry 4 116 Houston 2B

* June Secondary Draft

** January Secondary Draft

Bold Reached Major League