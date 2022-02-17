Redshirt-freshman forward Kobe Julien converted a free throw attempt with 2.0 seconds remaining to give Louisiana Men’s Basketball a 78-77 victory over ULM Thursday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.



Sophomore Jordan Brown led Louisiana with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. For Brown, it is his second game this season with 25+ points and the third such game of his career.



Junior guard Jalen Dalcourt came off the bench and provided a season-high 16 points behind 4-6 makes from beyond the arc.



Julien totaled 15 points, five boards and a pair of assists. The Baton Rouge, La. native has now scored 15+ in four consecutive games.



Sparked by early offense, junior guard Brayan Au scored nine points on three 3-pointers and also recorded two assists.



Louisiana was efficient offensively to begin the contest, as the Ragin’ Cajuns converted three of their first five attempts from beyond the arc. Au knocked down his second triple with just over 14 minutes remaining to give the Vermillion and White a 12-11 lead.



Brown scored the next six points for Louisiana as the Ragin’ Cajuns held a three-point advantage with just under eight minutes elapsed.



ULM went on a quick 10-0 run to flip the score, but Dalcourt buried two 3-pointers in three possessions to spark a 23-2 run that spanned nearly eight minutes of game time and propelled Louisiana to a 41-31 advantage at the break.



After the Warhawks opened the second half on a 12-5 run, Julien connected from deep and Brown put in a layup to stop the scoring spurt.



As the teams battled through the heart of the final frame, Dalcourt and Brown provided the majority of the Ragin’ Cajuns offense as ULM slowly chipped away at the lead.



A 3-pointer by the Lafayette, La. native, pushed the advantage to seven with just under six minutes remaining.



A subsequent 12-3 run Warhawks run put the Ragin’ Cajuns behind by a bucket with just 49 seconds remaining, but a pair of late free throws by Brown set up Julien’s pivotal make from the line.

