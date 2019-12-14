Julien to miss remainder of season with knee injury

Live Now
(UL Athletics) – Redshirt freshman Kobe Julien will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball season due to a right knee injury, head coach Bob Marlin announced on Friday.

Julien, who started the first eight games of the season before sitting out last week’s contest at Arizona State, was averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game – tops among all Sun Belt Conference freshman.

“We’re disappointed for Kobe after all of the hard work that he has put in to come back from a knee injury that he suffered in high school,” Marlin said. “He was having a great season as a redshirt freshman and provided us with leadership in the front court. We know that he will work hard in the rehabilitation process and we look forward to getting him back in the lineup in the future.”

The Baton Rouge native missed the entire 2018-19 season recovering from an injury to his left knee that was sustained during his senior year at Madison Prep. Julien was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State boys basketball team, despite missing the state playoffs due to an injury and was also honored by the LABC as the 2018 Louisiana Class 3A High School Player of the Year.

