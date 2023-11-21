ESTERO, Florida – Kobe Julien had everything going on Tuesday, erupting for a career-high 30 points along with seven rebounds as the Louisiana men’s basketball team held off Buffalo for a 68-60 win at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The win was the 250th at Louisiana for head coach Bob Marlin , becoming the second coach in program history to reach that mark.

Buffalo came out firing out of the starting gates, building a 10-5 lead at the first media timeout. The Cajun defense then took over, allowing just a pair of free throws over 10 minutes of game action as they built a 13-point cushion. Julien caught fire, scoring 12 points in that stretch, and was outscoring the Bulls until a basket at the 4:06 mark in the half.

After the lead was slimmed to single digits, Joe Charles connected on a hook shot and Kyran Ratliff’s dunk just beat the buzzer, sending the Cajuns into the half ahead 33-21.

A pair of free throws by Charles early in the second half pushed the lead to 14 before the Bulls tried to climb back into the game. Julien had it going from the outside, hitting a pair of threes to hold the lead at nine at the under-12 media. The Bulls refused to go away and trimmed the Cajun lead to three with 7:33 left.

Brandon Hardy answered with a three and pushed the lead back to two possessions. The sides traded points with the Cajuns holding a 63-60 margin with 1:44 to play. Hosana Kitenge’s free throw with 32 seconds on the clock made it a four-point game. On the following possession, Julien came up with a steal and hit four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Charles finished the afternoon with nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Michael Thomas added nine points along with three assists in his first start of the season.

The Cajuns finish the Gulf Coast Showcase tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. CT against Long Beach State. Fans can listen live on KPEL 96.5 FM or watch via FloHoops.