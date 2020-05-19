Joe Dillon Awarded Male Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year

After overcoming a knee injury that forced her to miss the 2018-19 season, redshirt senior Jasmine Thomas has been honored with the Park Place Surgical Hospital Female Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year Award. Thomas, who also had to overcome an injury in the middle of the 2019-20 season, appeared in 17 games for the Ragin' Cajuns, starting in 14. Her redshirt junior campaign got off to a great start, averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11-straight starts to open the year. Despite missing the first 13 conference games, she finished the season averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. Thomas' most impressive performance came on Nov. 25 when the Vivian, Louisiana, native poured in 13 points and hauled down eight rebounds in 26 minutes at Lamar, her first double-digit scoring effort since producing 10 points against Troy on Feb. 22, 2018. She came back to have another strong performance against UTA on March 5, scoring eight points and pulling in six rebounds. At the end of the year, Thomas played crucial minutes in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, including a nine-rebound effort in the quarterfinals against Little Rock. In three seasons with the program, Thomas has averaged 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per contest. In that time span, she appeared in 71 games, making 56 starts.