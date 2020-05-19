After being away from the game for over 600 days, redshirt senior Joe Dillon has been honored with the Park Place Surgical Hospital Male Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year Award following his stellar play during the 2019 campaign.
Dillon, who missed the 2018 season due to a hip injury, worked his way back onto the gridiron and secured Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and Honorable Mention All-Louisiana recognition as a redshirt junior.
Appearing in all 14 games during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ historic 2019 season, Dillon finished the year tied for sixth on the team with 45 tackles and added a forced fumble and seven quarterback hurries.
The rising redshirt senior also led the squad with 8.0 sacks, tying him for the fifth-most in a single season and upping his career total to 19.5, 2.0 sacks shy of setting the program record for the most in a career.
A member of the program since 2015, Dillon has played in 38 games and has been credited with 126 total tackles, 30.0 tackles-for-loss and 19.5 sacks.
Joe Dillon Awarded Male Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year
