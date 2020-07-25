Jalen Williams named on Wuerffel Trophy watch list

(UL ATHLETICS) – Redshirt senior Jalen Williams has been recognized for his work on and off field by being named to the Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List, the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach announced on Thursday afternoon.

Williams has been active around the Lafayette community, most recently spending time at the St. Joseph Diner and assisting with the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Foundation’s Thank-A-Thon. He has also participated in activities with the Boys and Girls Club, The New Way Residential Treatment Home and Our Lady of Fatima’s Morning Welcome.

On the field, Williams appeared in 13 games and made two starts at wide receiver in 2019. In those contests, he hauled in 21 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown while also throwing one pass for 16 yards.

The Opelousas, Louisiana, native finished the year ranked fifth on the team in receiving yards (279) and total receptions (21) and enters 2020 ranked third on the team in both categories.

His top performance of the season came at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 7 when he made three receptions for 36 yards and his 10-yard touchdown reception.

He closed out the season with two, three-catch performances against Appalachian State (Dec. 7) and Miami (Ohio) (Jan. 6),

Louisiana Football opens the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 5, when it welcomes in-state foe McNeese State to Cajun Field.



Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.